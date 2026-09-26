DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Golf League tees off on October 3 with revised format

Chandigarh Golf League tees off on October 3 with revised format

The scores will be recorded up to Nett Double Bogey on each hole

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The fifth edition of Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) is all set to come into action, with a minor tweak in playing format, as the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) announced its formal inauguration on September 30, followed by the first face-off from October 3.

Clearing the format, the league has been structured with a rack of Player A’s 90 per cent handicap at 7, and Player B’s 90 per cent handicap at 11. Player A will get seven strokes on SI 1-7 from the course, while Player B will have 11 strokes on SI 1-11.

Advertisement

The scores will be recorded up to Nett Double Bogey on each hole. The scoring on each hole will be followed as Bogey (1 point), Par (2 points), Birdie (3 points), Eagle (4 points) and Albatross (5 points).

Advertisement

A golfer with the higher Stableford points wins the hole. In case of at-par score or both score a Nett double bogey, the hole will be halved. The format will be similarly for pairs with both golfers’ scores getting counted towards the team score. Each player’s individual score will be added up to determine the result of the hole.

Meanwhile, 24 teams have been divided into four groups. The group I consists of The Mulligans, Soaring Eagles, Birdie Brigade, Canam Raptors, Fairway Comets and Pirates of the Greens, while the group II features, GD Aces, Swinging Samurai, Tee Birds, Hunting Hawks, Partee Panthers and Chiefs. The Group III features, Captain’s 18, GB Legends, Empire, Tac Eagles, Moksha Royals and Chandigarh Gladiators, while the Group IV features Sultans of Swing, Seven Iron, Golf Ninjas, Green Gators, Golf Masters and Capital Golfers.

Advertisement

The opening round on October 3 will feature eight teams playing against each other. The Mulligans will play Pirates of the Greens, Birdie Brigade will be up against Canam Raptors, GD Aces will play against Chiefs and Soaring Eagles will face Fairway Comets on the opening day.

The quarterfinals will be held on October 25, followed by semifinals on October 28, and final and third-position decider on October 30. Earlier, in July, there were a total of 144 players as the league was announced to be expanded to 24 franchise teams, including three new ones, this year.

The tournament will have each franchise represented by 10 core players and six auction players from the auction. A total of 205 golfers registered for the auction, of whom 144 were successfully drafted by the participating franchises. The auction commenced with a base bid of 20,000 points for each player. All 24 teams submitted three single-handicap players in their core team. Apart from the 72 single-handicap players, a further 29 single-handicap players were available in the auction, and the highest bid for a player went to 3,90,000 points.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts