Chandigarh Golf League tees off on October 3 with revised format

The fifth edition of Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) is all set to come into action, with a minor tweak in playing format, as the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) announced its formal inauguration on September 30, followed by the first face-off from October 3.

Clearing the format, the league has been structured with a rack of Player A’s 90 per cent handicap at 7, and Player B’s 90 per cent handicap at 11. Player A will get seven strokes on SI 1-7 from the course, while Player B will have 11 strokes on SI 1-11.

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The scores will be recorded up to Nett Double Bogey on each hole. The scoring on each hole will be followed as Bogey (1 point), Par (2 points), Birdie (3 points), Eagle (4 points) and Albatross (5 points).

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A golfer with the higher Stableford points wins the hole. In case of at-par score or both score a Nett double bogey, the hole will be halved. The format will be similarly for pairs with both golfers’ scores getting counted towards the team score. Each player’s individual score will be added up to determine the result of the hole.

Meanwhile, 24 teams have been divided into four groups. The group I consists of The Mulligans, Soaring Eagles, Birdie Brigade, Canam Raptors, Fairway Comets and Pirates of the Greens, while the group II features, GD Aces, Swinging Samurai, Tee Birds, Hunting Hawks, Partee Panthers and Chiefs. The Group III features, Captain’s 18, GB Legends, Empire, Tac Eagles, Moksha Royals and Chandigarh Gladiators, while the Group IV features Sultans of Swing, Seven Iron, Golf Ninjas, Green Gators, Golf Masters and Capital Golfers.

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The opening round on October 3 will feature eight teams playing against each other. The Mulligans will play Pirates of the Greens, Birdie Brigade will be up against Canam Raptors, GD Aces will play against Chiefs and Soaring Eagles will face Fairway Comets on the opening day.

The quarterfinals will be held on October 25, followed by semifinals on October 28, and final and third-position decider on October 30. Earlier, in July, there were a total of 144 players as the league was announced to be expanded to 24 franchise teams, including three new ones, this year.

The tournament will have each franchise represented by 10 core players and six auction players from the auction. A total of 205 golfers registered for the auction, of whom 144 were successfully drafted by the participating franchises. The auction commenced with a base bid of 20,000 points for each player. All 24 teams submitted three single-handicap players in their core team. Apart from the 72 single-handicap players, a further 29 single-handicap players were available in the auction, and the highest bid for a player went to 3,90,000 points.