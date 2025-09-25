DT
PT
Chandigarh Golf League to tee off tomorrow

Chandigarh Golf League to tee off tomorrow

Each team was given 10 owners’ picks with the balance picked from the players’ pool during the Player Auction held on July 26

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 AM Sep 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Officials with the 2025 Chandigarh Golf League trophy. Tribune photo: Vicky
The Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) greens will host the one-month long 4th Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) from September 26. As many as 21 teams, with 18 members each, represented by 378 golfers (members of the CGC) will be vying from the top prize of Rs 37 lakh. The ceremonial tee-off will be shot by the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on September 26.

Organising committee chairperson Gursimrat Singh Jawandha said, “The last two years has seen this event grow and this season will be the biggest yet. We’ve planned various activities throughout the next month for increased member engagement.”

Each team was given 10 owners’ picks with the balance picked from the players’ pool during the Player Auction held on July 26. Having a new edition this year, Canam Raptors, Chandigarh Gladiators, Empire, Fairway Comets, GB Legends, Golf Masters, Golf Ninjas, Green Gators, Hunting Hawks, Moksha Royals, Pirates Of The Greens, Punjab Aces, Seven Iron, Signature Chiefs, Soaring Eagles, Sultans Of Swing, Swinging Samurai, Tee Birds, The Mulligans, Partee Panthers and Captain’s 18, will be fighting for the Super-12 knock out stage, to be played in the third week of October.

The top-four teams will get a bye into the quarterfinals, while others will play a knockout Super 12 pre-quarterfinal.

“After having conducted events in more than four countries, I can safely say that the CGL is the most competitive of all,” said Brandon de Souza, Tournament Director.

