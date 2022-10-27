Chandigarh Golf League: Top three teams in semifinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Top three teams, Netsmartz Tigers, Captain’s 18 and Canam Raptors, have scored big wins in the quarterfinals to move ahead in the Chandigarh Golf League being played at Chandigarh Golf Club.

In the opening quarterfinal match today, Netsmartz Tigers comprehensively defeated Empire 5-2. The numbers started adding up for the Tigers once the pair of captain Amandeep Bhaika and Dilmick Lamba registered a quick 6 and 5 win. The singles games were split between the teams but post that results, it was Tigers all the way with them registering three more points, of the last four.

The team will now face Punjab Aces, who outclassed the Hunting Hawks by 4.5-2.5 points in a closely contested match. In a first for the tournament, all games but one went down the wire and finished on the 18th hole with the other one finishing just a hole earlier on the 17th. In a see-saw battle, it was the Aces who held their nerve to get over the line and be the only team to have beaten a higher seeded one after the round robin stage.

The bottom half of the draw witnessed Captain’s 18 getting the better of Green Gators 5.5-1.5 points after a tense match, which saw the lead fluctuate multiple times. The Captain’s 18 squad got off to a really poor start but started recovering the midway. They inched their way back and eventually ended with the biggest margin of victory on the day.

In the final quarterfinal, Canam Raptors beat Chandigarh Gladiators by 4.5-2.5 points to seal their semifinal berth. The result never looked in doubt as the Raptors took the lead from the get go and never looked like going behind at any stage of the match. They will now face Captain’s 18 in a semis clash.