Chandigarh Golf League: Two members come to blows, panel takes action

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

An incident has come to light from the club greens in which two members indulged in physical fighting, injuring one of them.

The said incident took place in the Chandigarh Golf League 2023 match number 48 between Tee Birds and Soaring Eagles. During the match, a member was playing and the other member was a spectator. Eyewitnesses confirm that the playing member, after being held off before the hole was completed, went back and attacked the other member, leading to a scuffle. According to the tournament committee, it took a lot of effort to separate the warring individuals.

The committee’s report stated, “Based on the complaint filed and subsequent investigation, the tournament committee has decided that the member (who was playing) is banned from playing any CGL game/match and from any other involvement with CGL and his team. The other member was also barred from stepping on the golf course during CGL 2023 except for the games he has to participate in.”