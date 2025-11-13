Chandigarh golfer Akshay takes lead
Returned a 2-under 70 to join Manu Gandas in the clubhouse lead on day two of the inaugural Trident Open
City’s Akshay Sharma returned a 2-under 70 to join Manu Gandas in the clubhouse lead on day two of the inaugural Trident Open, played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.
Sharma (69-70) totaled a 5-under 139 after 36 holes to lead the field along with Manu (66-73).
A winner of three professional titles, Sharma is searching for his first win on his home course. “I’m extremely pleased with today’s effort because two-under in the current conditions is a good score. The course is not playing easy with the greens playing fast and the pins being tough. I hit it close through the day but struggled with my putting,” he said.
Mohammed Somrat Sikdar of Bangladesh, one of seven players with an unfinished second round, was sitting at a total of 6-under after 16 holes when play came to a halt on day two. He will be contending for the halfway lead once play resumes on Thursday morning.
Former India No. 1 junior Shubham Jaglan, who has been playing professional golf in the United States this year and is making his PGTI debut this week, was tied-3rd in the clubhouse at a total of 4-under 140 along with Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain, Mohammed Azhar, Shamim Khan, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Manoj S.
PGTI Ranking leader and local lad Yuvraj Sandhu, made a strong comeback on day two after his opening round of 72. He shot a 69 on to 3-under 141.
