Chandigarh golfer bags second position

Chandigarh, November 29
City golfer Mannat Brar (15) claimed the runners-up position, both Hole 36 Stroke Play and 5-Round event, on the concluding day of the All-India Amateur Ladies Championship at Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Kolkata. Avani Prashant of Bengaluru had finished first with two identical rounds of 72 for an even-par 144. Nishna Patel of Maharashtra finished third at 153.
