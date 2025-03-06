DT
Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta claims lead in Ahmedabad Open

Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta claims lead in Ahmedabad Open

Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta emerged halfway leader as a result of his second round of 5-under 67 at the Rs 1-crore Ahmedabad Open-2025 underway at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad. The 40-year-old Gupta (70-67), a winner of...
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Harendra Gupta
Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta emerged halfway leader as a result of his second round of 5-under 67 at the Rs 1-crore Ahmedabad Open-2025 underway at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad.

The 40-year-old Gupta (70-67), a winner of 10 titles, shot the day’s best score in round two to total 7-under 137 and move up two spots from his overnight tied-third place. He leads the field by one shot.

Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (65-73), the overnight leader, struck a 73 on Wednesday to drop to second position at 6-under 138. Mysuru’s Yashas Chandra (70) and Italy’s Michele Ortolani (74) were tied-third at 2-under 142. The cut was declared at seven-over 151 and as many as 56 professionals managed to make it.

Gupta climbed up the leader board early in his round, as he sank four birdies from a range of six to 10 feet on the first 13 holes. Gupta then drained a 40-footer for eagle on the Par-5 14th to consolidate his position further. A double-bogey followed for him on the 15th, but he limited the damage with a birdie on the 17th.

“I am eager to perform well this week as I’ve never played well at Kensville before. My ball-striking has been great over the first two days and I feel that I have just regained my lost touch with my putting. Dealing with the windy conditions here is going to be a big factor ahead,” said Gupta.

Thangaraja made two birdies and three bogeys on Day 2 as he struggled with his putting, especially the short putts. Varun Parikh (73) was the only Ahmedabad-based player to make the cut. He ended the day in tied-10th place at 2-over 146.

