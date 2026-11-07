Chandigarh golfer Krish Chawla storms into amateur tournament final

City’s Krish Chawla recorded another winning performance to storm into the final of the Eastern India Amateur Golf Championship 2026, defeating fellow city golfer Ram Singh Mann by a convincing 4&3 margin in the semi-final at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

Chawla will now take on Milind MG in the final, who defeated Zoravar Toor in the other semifinal to book his place in the championship decider.

Established in 1892, the Eastern India Amateur Championship is among the world’s oldest match-play golf events and one of the most prestigious tournaments in Indian amateur golf. The seven-day championship is being played from November 3 to 8 at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, recognised as the second-oldest golf club in the world. Its historic trophy is among the oldest amateur golf trophies in India and carries a legacy dating back to the British era.

The 2026 edition attracted approximately 135 participants, including several of India’s top-ranked amateur golfers and leading players on the Indian Golf Union (IGU) merit list.

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The championship began with two days of 36-hole stroke-play qualifying, after which the top 32 golfers advanced to the knockout match-play rounds.

Chandigarh’s Harjai Milkha Singh topped the qualifying leaderboard with rounds of 68 and 67 for a total of 135. Haryana’s Ribhav Verma finished second at 136 (65-71), while Chandigarh’s Ram Singh Mann secured third position with 137 (71-66). Chawla qualified tied 18th with rounds of 73 and 70.

Meanwhile, Chawla began his knockout campaign with a hard-fought 1-up victory over Ranveer Mitroo in the Round of 32. He then delivered a dominant performance in the pre-quarter-finals, defeating Naveen Rathi 6&5.

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In the quarterfinals, Chawla faced a formidable challenge against second-placed stroke-play qualifier Ribhav Verma. Rising to the occasion, he registered an impressive 3&2 victory to enter the semifinals.

He continued his winning momentum in the semifinal, overcoming fellow Chandigarh golfer Ram Singh Mann 4&3 in a commanding performance to secure his place in the final. In the other semifinal, Milind MG defeated Zoravar Toor to advance to the final, setting up an exciting contest against Chawla for the coveted championship trophy. Chawla’s remarkable journey to the final has been marked by consistent performances and impressive match-play temperament. Having overcome four successive opponents, the Chandigarh golfer will now be looking to cap his campaign with a memorable victory and add his name to the list of champions of this amateur championship.