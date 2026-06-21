Chandigarh golfer Mannat Brar claims maiden professional trophy

Chandigarh’s Mannat Brar etched her name into the professional golfing landscape by capturing her first professional victory at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2026-Leg 8.

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A trainee of Roundglass Golf Academy, she won the tournament at the tight and technical 5,406-yard, par-68 layout of the Bangalore Golf Club.

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Mannat showcased composure and shot-making brilliance to navigate a highly competitive leaderboard over three days.

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Trailing early leaders like amateur Zara Anand and Lavanya Jadon heading into the latter stages of the tournament, Mannat produced an absolute masterclass.

She fired a final round of 61 (7-under-par) to surge to the top of the standings.

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Her stunning final-round charge brought her total score to 196 (67-68-61), allowing her to secure a dramatic one-shot victory over Vidhatri Urs.

Vidhatri also mounted a fierce final-day challenge with a round of 63, but ultimately finished a close second with a total of 197.

Amateur Zara Anand secured the third-place spot, finishing three strokes adrift of the champion with a total of 199.