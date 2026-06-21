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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh golfer Mannat Brar claims maiden professional trophy

Chandigarh golfer Mannat Brar claims maiden professional trophy

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Mannat Brar, winner of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2026-Leg 8.
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Chandigarh’s Mannat Brar etched her name into the professional golfing landscape by capturing her first professional victory at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2026-Leg 8.

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A trainee of Roundglass Golf Academy, she won the tournament at the tight and technical 5,406-yard, par-68 layout of the Bangalore Golf Club.

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Mannat showcased composure and shot-making brilliance to navigate a highly competitive leaderboard over three days.

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Trailing early leaders like amateur Zara Anand and Lavanya Jadon heading into the latter stages of the tournament, Mannat produced an absolute masterclass.

She fired a final round of 61 (7-under-par) to surge to the top of the standings.

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Her stunning final-round charge brought her total score to 196 (67-68-61), allowing her to secure a dramatic one-shot victory over Vidhatri Urs.

Vidhatri also mounted a fierce final-day challenge with a round of 63, but ultimately finished a close second with a total of 197.

Amateur Zara Anand secured the third-place spot, finishing three strokes adrift of the champion with a total of 199.

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