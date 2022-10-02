Chandigarh golfer Mannat finishes runner-up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Chandigarh golfer Mannat Brar finished as runner-up in the girls’ category A and the ladies category of the Southern India Amateur Golf Championship with an aggregate of a 1-under 215 over three rounds in Bengaluru.

Mannat carded 74, 70 and 71 in the tournament, played at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course. It was her first IGU national tournament of the year after the Covid disruptions and untimely rain and flooding of the KGA last month. Mannat, who was country’s No. 1 junior for 2021 in the 13-14 years age group, was 2-over for the first round on her first outing at the KGA before carding two successive sub-par rounds.