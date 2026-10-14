Chandigarh golfer Sandeep Sandhu to lead Indian team

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) Selection Committee has nominated Chandigarh’s Sandeep Sandhu as captain of the national senior golf team. The meeting was chaired Indian IGU president Brijinder Singh.

Sandhu has regularly been making the merit for the last five consecutive years to be selected for the Indian senior golf team. The IGU selection committee selected Sandhu besides David D’souza from Bengaluru, Gaurav Gosh from Kolkata and Hemanto Panging. The Indian team will be playing the Asia Pacific Golf Championship at Macau in November. Sandhu is the defending champ

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