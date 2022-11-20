Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu retains title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu came from behind with a sensational eight-under 64 to retain his title with a two-shot triumph at the Rs 75-lakh Masters 2022 played at the Digboi Golf Links.

Yuvraj (25), who won his maiden PGTI title in Digboi last year, totalled 17-under 271 for the week, thus matching Ashok Kumar’s record of five wins in a PGTI season set by the latter in the tour’s inaugural season in 2006-07.

Yuvraj (63-70-74-64) now has eight professional titles to his name, including six on the PGTI’s main tour. Yuvraj’s winning cheque worth Rs 11,25,000 took his earnings for the season to Rs 62,39,768 thus extending his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit to more than Rs 11 lakh over second placed Manu Gandas, who has four titles to his credit this season.

Arjun Sharma (66-68-70-69) of Greater Noida, overnight leader by one shot, secured his second runner-up finish of the season after he shot a final round of 69 to total 15-under 273 for the week. Arjun, as a result, climbed from 28th to 19th place in the PGTI’s money list.

Yashas Chandra MS of Mysuru shot the last day’s best score of 66 to claim tied third place at 13-under 275 along with Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (67). Pune’s Udayan Mane took fifth place at 12-under 276.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, who was the leader for the first two rounds before slipping to tied fourth and three shots off the lead after round three, came out firing on all cylinders with a flawless 64 on Saturday that featured four birdies each on the front-nine and back-nine.

Yuvraj’s ball-striking, the best aspect of his game through the week, stood out for him once again in round four as he found the edges of a couple of par-4 greens with his tee shots and a couple of par-5 greens with his approach shots to set up chip-putt birdies there. Sandhu also sank a 15-footer on the 13th and was two-on on the par-5 15th making birdies on both occasions.