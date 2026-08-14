Chandigarh golfing duo shares 3rd spot at Coal India Open

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (66-65) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (63-68) shared third place at 9-under 131, while Jamal Hossain carded a 7-under 63 to take a two-shot lead following the completion of the rain-delayed second round of the Coal India Open, at Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

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The tournament was reduced to 54 holes following the weather disruptions. The third and final round will be played on Friday with a shotgun start. Sandhu, a former Asian Tour winner, endured multiple weather interruptions before completing a 2-under 68 on Thursday.

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The 41-year-old Bangladeshi golfer (65-63), a six-time winner on the DP World PGTI, moved to 12-under 128 after an eventful round featuring seven birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. Hossain began his second round three shots behind first-round leader Om Prakash Chouhan and was tied-5th when heavy rain forced the suspension of play. Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul (64-66), who held the clubhouse lead overnight, moved to second place at 10-under 130.

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Punjab’s Sohrab wins title

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Sohrab Singh Talwar won the boys’ Category C title with a level par score of 216 in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Northern India Junior Golf Championship, which was held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Delhi’s Shan Alvi claimed the runners-up position with a 3- over par score of 219.