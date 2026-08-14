DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh golfing duo shares 3rd spot at Coal India Open

Chandigarh golfing duo shares 3rd spot at Coal India Open

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (66-65) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (63-68) shared third place at 9-under 131, while Jamal Hossain carded a 7-under 63 to take a two-shot lead following the completion of the rain-delayed second round of the Coal India Open, at Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Advertisement

The tournament was reduced to 54 holes following the weather disruptions. The third and final round will be played on Friday with a shotgun start. Sandhu, a former Asian Tour winner, endured multiple weather interruptions before completing a 2-under 68 on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old Bangladeshi golfer (65-63), a six-time winner on the DP World PGTI, moved to 12-under 128 after an eventful round featuring seven birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. Hossain began his second round three shots behind first-round leader Om Prakash Chouhan and was tied-5th when heavy rain forced the suspension of play. Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul (64-66), who held the clubhouse lead overnight, moved to second place at 10-under 130.

Advertisement

Punjab’s Sohrab wins title

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Sohrab Singh Talwar won the boys’ Category C title with a level par score of 216 in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Northern India Junior Golf Championship, which was held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens. Delhi’s Shan Alvi claimed the runners-up position with a 3- over par score of 219.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts