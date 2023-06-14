Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

The registration process for Class XI admissions in government schools has concluded with a whopping 18,000 candidates applying for the 13,875 seats available. The session will commence from July 1.

The city has 54 government high schools (GHS) that offer education up to Class 10, besides 42 government senior secondary schools (GSSS) providing education for Classes 11 and 12.

As many as 42 government senior secondary schools offer education for Classes 11 & 12 in the city

Counselling schedule

Display of common merit list: June 15

Submission of objections (online grievances): June15 to 16

Redress of objections/grievances: June 17 to 18

Display of allotment list (school and stream): June 25 (11.30 am)

Verification of documents in allotted school: June 28 to 30

Commencement of classes: July 1

According to officials, a total of 18,365 admission forms were received, of whom 10,140 applicants were from government schools in the city. These students will be considered under the newly introduced 85% quota for government school students from the city. However, the admissions process is subject to a decision on a writ petition filed by a student who completed Class 10 at St Stephen’s School in Sector 45, which offers education only up to Class 10. The petitioner has challenged the UT Administration’s decision to reserve 85% of the seats in UT-run schools for students who have completed their matriculation from government schools.

In response to the petition, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a response from the UT Administration by July 3. The court’s decision will have implications for the admissions process and implementation of the 85% quota. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the Department of Education has maintained that admissions will proceed as per the existing schedule.

They argue the new policy, which reserves seats for government school students, is fair and transparent. As the court deliberates on the matter, the department will closely monitor the developments and adhere to any decisions or guidelines set forth by the court.