Chandigarh GST growth slows to 4% in September, trails Punjab and Delhi

Chandigarh’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections grew just 4 per cent year-on-year in September 2026 to Rs 238 crore, up from Rs 229 crore a year earlier, extending a slowdown that has now stretched across three consecutive months, according to provisional data compiled by the Union Ministry of Finance, a copy of which is with The Tribune.

The city’s monthly growth rate has fallen steadily through the quarter — from 12 per cent in July to 8 per cent in August and now 4 per cent in September — even as the national domestic GST growth rate for the month stood at 10.1 per cent, more than double Chandigarh’s pace.

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The one bright spot was a stumble by Haryana, whose September growth slumped to just 2 per cent, its weakest this fiscal year. That let Chandigarh outpace its larger neighbour for the first time this quarter, though both cities trailed Punjab, which grew 18 per cent, and Delhi, which grew 12 per cent.

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Cumulatively, Chandigarh’s April-September GST collection stood at Rs 1,621 crore, up 3.4 per cent over the same six months last year — a marginal improvement on the 3.2 per cent cumulative growth recorded till August. The pace remains well behind Haryana (+10.1 per cent) and Punjab (+9.7 per cent) on a cumulative basis, though Chandigarh continues to outperform Delhi, whose cumulative growth stands at 2.7 per cent.

Among Union Territories, September threw up sharp swings. Manipur (+145 per cent) and Assam (+88 per cent) posted outsized gains, while Sikkim (-51 per cent), Puducherry (-31 per cent) and Jammu & Kashmir (-29 per cent) declined steeply. Chandigarh's 4 per cent growth placed it ahead of Himachal Pradesh (-21 per cent), Uttarakhand (-23 per cent) and Puducherry, but behind Ladakh (+15 per cent) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (+42 per cent).

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The SGST settlement data continued to work in Chandigarh's favour. For September alone, pre-settlement SGST rose 22 per cent to Rs 67 crore, while post-settlement SGST — which includes the UT's IGST share — grew 17 per cent to Rs 211 crore. Over the cumulative April-September period, however, the pattern remains skewed: pre-settlement SGST is up 11 per cent at Rs 414 crore, against a 22 per cent rise in post-settlement SGST to Rs 1,365 crore, underlining that Chandigarh continues to be a net beneficiary of the Centre-state settlement mechanism this fiscal year.

Chandigarh’s registered taxpayer base rose to 34,431 GSTINs as of September 30, up from 34,333 in August, split between 15,115 under central jurisdiction and 19,316 under UT jurisdiction.

Nationally, gross GST revenue for September touched Rs 2,03,521 crore, up 14.7 per cent, while net revenue after refunds rose 18.1 per cent to Rs 1,76,520 crore. Import-linked IGST collections grew 25.9 per cent during the month. The Ministry cautioned that all figures are provisional and subject to revision.