Chandigarh: Guilty of raping daughter, 35-year-old jailed for life

Chandigarh, November 22

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, has sentenced a 35-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for remaineder of natural life after convicting him of raping his daughter.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, Vinod Rajbhar, a resident of Kajheri village, Sector 52.

In her complaint to the police, the victim had stated that she, along with her parents and siblings, resided in Chandigarh. Her father worked as a labourer. In the month of September 2019, her mother went to her native village in UP. In her mother’s absence, her father did wrongful acts with her. He had threatened to kill her, if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Out of fear, she kept mum. However, on January 16, 2020, she confided into her mother.

A case was registered and during the course of investigation, the accused was arrested.

After hearing of the arguments of the defence counsel and the public prosecutor, the court convicted the accused under Sections 376 (2) (f), 376 (2) (n) and 506 of the IPC.

“The present case is a unique case, wherein the biological father is held guilty of ravishing his own daughter and making her pregnant. The convict by way of his deplorable and heinous act violated the ideology and sanskars that find mention in our religious vedas. The convict not only committed an offence against his own daughter, but also cast a blot on values and ideology of our esteemed and traditional society. The act calls for stringent punishment,” said the Judge in the order. — TNS