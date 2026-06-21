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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Gulab Chand Kataria assures medical support for senior journalists

Chandigarh: Gulab Chand Kataria assures medical support for senior journalists

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:39 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File photo
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday assured senior journalists that efforts would be made to provide them with medical facilities, acknowledging the challenges many media professionals faced after retirement.

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Addressing an interaction organised by the Senior Journalists Forum, Kataria said the administration would take appropriate steps to explore healthcare support for senior journalists.

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He also lauded the media for its vital contribution to strengthening democracy and shaping informed public opinion.

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He noted that several important issues debated in Parliament and state legislatures had historically come to light through journalists’ reports and investigative work.

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