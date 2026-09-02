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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Gulab Chand Kataria flags off trucks carrying material for Nepal flood-hit

Chandigarh: Gulab Chand Kataria flags off trucks carrying material for Nepal flood-hit

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:57 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File photo
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Extending humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Punjab Red Cross on Tuesday dispatched three trucks carrying relief material for the Nepal Red Cross. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off the trucks from Punjab Lok Bhavan, Chandigarh.

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The three trucks are carrying ready-to-eat food items, ration, clothes and other essential relief material, keeping in view the immediate requirements of the flood-affected people. The estimated value of the first consignment dispatched today is more than Rs 10 lakh.

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Kataria said the Punjab Red Cross and the people of the state stood in complete solidarity with people in Nepal. He said Nepal was a close friend of India, and extending assistance to its people in this hour of crisis was a humanitarian responsibility. He said the Punjab Red Cross had established coordination with the Nepal Red Cross and was receiving information regarding the items required for relief operations in Nepal.

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