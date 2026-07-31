Chandigarh: Gulab Chand Kataria lays stone for boys’ hostel at PEC

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a boys’ hostel at Punjab Engineering College (PEC).

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The project will cost Rs 17 crore and aims to provide modern, safe and comfortable residential facilities to students.

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It is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

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Prerna Puri, Secretary (Engineering); Palika Arora, Director (Technical Education); Prof Rajesh Kumar Bhatia, Director, Punjab Engineering College; CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The proposed hostel building will comprise a ground floor plus six upper floors (G+6) with a total built-up area of 78,400 square feet.

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It will have 103 triple-sharing rooms with accommodation for 309 students. The hostel will also have two guest rooms and one warden’s room.

With the completion of the hostel project, the accommodation capacity at the institute will increase to 2,906 students.