Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

In a bid to bring in transparency and end delays, the UT Chief Vigilance Officer has directed all departments, boards, corporations, etc. to switch over to the “e-office module” for movement of files.

An order issued by Vigilance Secretary Yashpal Garg says the UT Adviser-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer has observed many departments of the administration had already switched over to the e-office module of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the movement of physical files.

The move is aimed at countering allegations by public of delay in processing of files by certain officers/officials for varied reasons and redressing subordinates’ grievance of their seniors keeping files pending for long periods and then covering up the delay by making them sign in back date or showing the file as pending for discussion.

The Chief Vigilance Officer has directed all departments, boards, corporations and undertakings of the administration to immediately switch over to the movement of all physical files (intra department and inter departments) through e-office module of the NIC and the manual file movement registers should be discontinued.

The process has to be implemented before December 1 to bring in transparency, fairness and speedy disposal in the processes, it says. “However, in case of urgency or unforeseen reasons necessitating movement of physical file through the existing manual system, reasons for the same are required to be specifically recorded on the file,” states the order.

From December 1, in case of any allegations of undue delay on the part of any officer/official where the file is moved through the manual file register, an adverse inference will be taken by the Vigilance Department, unless it is found justified for genuine reasons, it adds.

WhatsApp for graft plaints

Adopting zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, UT Adviser-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer Dharam Pal has said if any officer/official demands bribe or undue favour, public can contact the Vigilance Department via WhatsApp (8360817378) or email (sspvigc.chd@nic.in and vigilance-chd@nic.in). The identity of the complainant would not be disclosed, he said.