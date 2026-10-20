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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Hard Rock cafe owner gets bail in assault, kidnapping case

Chandigarh: Hard Rock cafe owner gets bail in assault, kidnapping case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:11 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A local court in Chandigarh has granted bail to Vijay Kant, a resident of Mohali and owner of Hard Rock Cafe in Sector 26, Chandigarh. He was arrested in a case registered on the complaint of his private security officer (PSO), Harpreet Singh, who accused him of assault, causing injuries, and kidnapping.

The FIR was registered on September 17, 2026, at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh under Sections 115(2), 127(2), 140(3), 351(3), 3(5), 118(2), and 140(4).

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Harpreet Singh told the police that he was working as a PSO for Vijay Kant and that his salary of Rs 1.60 lakh for four months was pending. He said he had been calling his employer to demand payment of his salary.

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According to the complaint, on August 24, Harpreet received a call from Vijay Kant, who asked him to resume duty. On the night of August 25, when he reached the cafe, Vijay Kant and his bouncers allegedly forcibly took him in their car to a flat in Zirakpur and brutally assaulted him.

On the morning of August 26, they allegedly took him to Vijay Kant's flat in Sector 88, Mohali, where he was again assaulted and a video of him was recorded. Thereafter, they allegedly left him near Ansal Society on Landran Road in Kharar.

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Based on these allegations, an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested on September 21.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted regular bail to the accused. The court observed that the presentation of the challan and the trial would take a considerable amount of time and that no useful purpose would be served by keeping the accused in custody for an indefinite period.

The court further directed the accused not to leave the country without obtaining prior permission from the court.

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