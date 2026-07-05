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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Hardik, Aanaia Singh win top spot in golf

Chandigarh: Hardik, Aanaia Singh win top spot in golf

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:51 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Hardik and Aanaia Singh have won the 5-8 years’ category event during the Junior Summer Golf Camp organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club at its Junior Golf Range. In the 9-11 years’ age group, Anhad Bir Singh bagged the top spot, while Rajbir Singh emerged the winner in the 12-17 years’ event.

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The 10-day camp witnessed participation of 58 young golfers, including children from the economically weaker section (EWS), underprivileged backgrounds and children with intellectual disabilities, reflecting the club’s commitment to making golf more accessible and inclusive.

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The participants received structured coaching under the guidance of experienced coaches, including Saaniya Sharma, Tavleen Batra, Manjit Kochar and Mahesh. The camp concluded with a prize distribution ceremony attended by club president Major RS Virk (retd).

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Dilpreet Kaur Sekhon, president, Special Olympics Bharat, Chandigarh, gave the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the Chandigarh Golf Club management for providing children with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to participate in the camp, appreciating the club’s commitment towards inclusive sports.

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