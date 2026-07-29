Chandigarh has 23 sites for construction waste disposal, says minister

The Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, has established 23 sites for disposal of construction & demolition (C&D) waste under the area in its jurisdiction. This information has been provided by Nityanand Rai, Minister of State Ministry of Home Affairs in response to questions of Manish Tewari, Chandigarh MP.

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Nityanand said that the total amount of C&D waste generated annually in Chandigarh was 13,285 MT, and the annual capacity for its processing and safe disposal was 45,000 MT. He further said that there was no unregulated dumping of C&D waste as the MC had deployed adequate vehicles for the same.

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