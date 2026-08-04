Chandigarh has more IAS, IPS officers than sanctioned strength: Centre

Chandigarh is currently functioning with more IAS and IPS officers than its sanctioned strength permits, the Centre has admitted in Parliament, a disclosure that has reignited the debate over the Union Territory’s bloated administrative structure.

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In a written reply to an unstarred question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha today, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that against a sanctioned strength of 11 IAS and 7 IPS posts, the UT currently has 12 IAS and 9 IPS officers posted — an excess of one IAS and two IPS officers over the approved cadre strength.

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Of these, five IAS and two IPS officers are on deputation from the Punjab and Haryana cadres. Three IAS and one IPS officer are on deputation from Punjab, while two IAS and one IPS officer are from Haryana, the minister said.

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Responding to a specific query on the rationale for maintaining such a large complement of senior officers in a city that spans barely 114 sq km, the minister sidestepped the comparison sought by Tewari with neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula, saying only that officer strength was “determined based on functional requirements” and was “a dynamic process.”

On whether the government proposed to review or rationalise the bureaucratic framework, the reply was unambiguous: “At present, no proposal for review or rationalisation of the cadre strength and composition of the AGMUT cadre, including the Union Territory of Chandigarh, is under consideration in the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

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Over-governed & underserved, says MP Tewari

Reacting to the reply, Tewari said the numbers vindicated what he described as the core dysfunction of Chandigarh administration. “This question is the kernel of all the problems in Chandigarh. It is over-governed and underserved -- a quintessential bureaucratic parking lot,” he said.

He pointed out that Mohali and Panchkula districts, each four to five times the geographical size of Chandigarh, are administered by a single Deputy Commissioner and a single Senior Superintendent of Police respectively. “There are 12 IAS and 9 IPS officers posted in Chandigarh, more than even the sanctioned strength, for a 14x14 sq km city,” he said, adding pointedly that the Governor of Punjab doubles as the UT’s executive administrator. “No wonder nothing ever gets done,” Tewari said.

The numbers

Service Sanctioned Posted On deputation

11 12 5 (3 Punjab, 2 Haryana) IAS

7 9 2 (1 Punjab, 1 Haryana) IPS

18 21 7 (4 Punjab, 3 Haryana) Total