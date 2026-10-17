Chandigarh Health Department immunisation initiative wins national honour

The UT Health Department has received appreciation from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for its “Transgender Immunisation Ambassadors” initiative to promote immunisation awareness in the community. The initiative has been featured as a “Best State Innovation” in the national immunisation magazine, Immunisation India Updates.

The initiative brings together the Immunisation Department and members of the transgender community to spread awareness about vaccination among children and pregnant women. It builds on the traditional practice of transgender community members visiting households to offer blessings on occasions such as births and marriages. The Department recognised these visits as an opportunity to share important immunisation messages with families.

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The initiative began in June 2024 with meetings involving members of the transgender community and their gurus and leaders. This was followed by several training sessions and meetings to familiarise participants with various aspects of immunisation and equip them to raise awareness during their household visits. The initiative has received appreciation from the public, the media and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

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Encouraged by this response, the Department has introduced an “Immunisation Photo Frame” as an additional component of the campaign. Traditionally, families offer money, clothes or other gifts to transgender community members visiting their homes. Under this initiative, the ambassadors now also present families with a specially designed A4-sized photo frame as a gift from the Chandigarh Health Department.

The frame carries information about the National Immunisation Programme and the Hello Vaxi Chatbot, through which parents and guardians can access vaccination-related information for children and pregnant women round the clock. It also provides space for a photograph of the child or the newly married couple.

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A pocket on the back of the frame allows families to safely store the Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card or booklet, helping protect this important health record from loss, misplacement or damage.