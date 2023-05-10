Chandigarh Health Dept suspends licences of 15 chemists

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 9

The UT Health Department has suspended the licences of 15 chemist shops for three days over non-maintenance of hard copies of sale record and substitution of prescription. The chemist shops are situated in and around the campus of the GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGI.

As per information shared by the department, a total of 17 firms were inspected during late hours by drug inspectors of the UT. The action was taken against firms that were found contravening the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

The Health Department is ensuring strict compliance with the rules and regulations related to the sale and distribution of medicines to ensure public safety.

Recently, the UT Health Secretary carried out an inspection at GMSH-16, where he found that the chemist was not showing bills to patients. The department is taking action against such practices and has already suspended the licences of 15 chemist shops for three days.

The Health Department is also suspending the licences of chemist shops for not having a qualified pharmacist on their premises. Reports suggest that several chemist shops in the city have been found operating without a pharmacist, which is a violation of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940. According to the Act, it is mandatory for every chemist shop to have a qualified pharmacist on the premises to dispense medicines and provide advice on their proper usage.