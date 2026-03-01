Chandigarh Health Secy reviews facilities at GMCH emergency, trauma centre

UT Home-cum-Health Secretary Mandeep Singh Brar today visited the Emergency and Trauma Centre at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and reviewed the functioning of the facility and assess the quality of services being provided to patients.

Brar interacted with patients and their attendants to obtain first-hand feedback regarding the medical facilities and services available at the hospital.

Subsequently, he chaired a meeting with senior officials and doctors of GMCH-32. Detailed discussions were held on the functioning of the institute, existing challenges and possible measures for further improvement. Brar welcomed constructive suggestions from doctors and administrative officials aimed at enhancing the overall efficiency and service delivery of the institution.

The secretary emphasised the need for expeditious disposal of files, noting that there is presently no pendency of files at the administration level, which is helping to expedite decision-making and the implementation of key initiatives.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining high standards in healthcare services, he stressed the need to further improve the quality of patient care and strengthen the reputation of GMCH as a premier medical institution.

Brar also observed that the recent reassessment and reallocation of resources has played a significant role in optimising the institute’s work efficiency and ensuring better utilisation of available infrastructure and manpower. He reiterated the importance of maintaining a strong “boots-on-the-ground” approach to ensure effective monitoring and the swift resolution of issues.

During the meeting, heads of various departments presented their observations and suggestions for improving the functioning of the hospital. Key issues relating to infrastructure, availability of medicines and manpower requirements were discussed in detail.

The secretary assured that the administration would examine the concerns raised and take appropriate steps to further strengthen healthcare services at GMCH.