Chandigarh heritage chair finds no takers at Paris auction

The Pierre Jeanneret heritage chair listed at Artcurial auction house, Paris, on September 30 remained unsold — but the relief is partial and time-bound, with a second auction of two X-Leg Armchairs from Chandigarh’s Administrative buildings still scheduled at Hessink’s Fine Art Auctioneers, Netherlands, on October 10.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police has yet to register the FIR sought by the administration on September 25 to trigger diplomatic intervention.

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However, police sources said the process to register the case is in progress as per law.

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Heritage activist Ajay Jagga, member of the UT Heritage Items Protection Cell and the Administrator’s Advisory Council, who flagged both auctions and has been tracking the matter, confirmed on Thursday that the Paris lot -- Lot No. 73, a “Chair V Type Cane Seat Cane Back,” circa 1958, solid teak with cane seat and backrest, estimated at €4,000 to €6,000 -- did not sell.

However, he said the development should not be treated as closure. “The first auction has passed. The second opportunity has not. There is still time to act -- and every hour may matter,” he told The Tribune.

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The fir gap

The Chandigarh Administration’s Director Culture had written to the Senior Superintendent of Police, UT Chandigarh, on September 25, seeking registration of an FIR covering both auctions, the same legal step that underpinned India’s successful stalling of the Paris auction of June 25 and the Barcelona auction of July 22.

In the Chicago case of August 13, the auction proceeded partly because the FIR-to-MEA-to-mission chain could not be completed in time. With nine days remaining before the Netherlands sale, that chain is still completable but only if the FIR is registered without further delay.

Jagga has pointed out that FIR registration is not a procedural formality in this context but the foundational legal step. Without an active criminal investigation on record, India’s request to the Dutch authorities and Hessink’s carries significantly less legal weight than it did in the interventions that worked.

“The FIR provides the necessary legal foundation for investigation and for placing an authenticated criminal record before the Ministry of External Affairs, which can then approach the Indian Mission in the Netherlands,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs’ order of February 22, 2011 -- prohibiting the sale, export and removal of notified Chandigarh heritage articles -- establishes the legal basis for the FIR, since any piece surfacing abroad raises the immediate question of how it left India and in violation of what restrictions.

What the Netherlands lot is

The Hessink’s lot -- Lot No. 28 -- is a set of two Pierre Jeanneret X-Leg Armchairs in teak and leather, height 86.5 cm, estimated at €5,000 to €7,000 with a starting bid of €3,000 already placed.

The auction catalogue itself declares the provenance as “From the Administrative Buildings, Chandigarh, India” -- the same self-declared institutional origin that has formed the evidentiary basis of India’s claims in each previous intervention.

Jagga has urged the Chandigarh Police to act immediately on the administration's September 25 request, forward the FIR once registered to the Chandigarh Administration and the MEA without delay, and allow the Indian Mission in the Netherlands to approach Hessink's and Dutch authorities for suspension of the October 10 sale.

He has also called for a time-bound Standard Operating Procedure involving the Chandigarh Administration, Chandigarh Police, MEA and Ministry of Home Affairs, so that each auction listing triggers an automatic, sequenced response rather than a case-by-case scramble.

The Paris lot remaining unsold has bought India a narrow window. Whether that window translates into a stalled Netherlands auction -- or another Chicago -- depends on the speed of FIR registration in the next 24 to 48 hours.