Chandigarh heritage furniture: 2 Pierre Jeanneret chairs surface in Paris, Netherlands auctions

Two more pieces of furniture designed by Swiss-French architect Pierre Jeanneret from Chandigarh's Administrative Buildings have surfaced in auction listings in Paris and the Netherlands, with sales scheduled on September 30 and October 10, respectively.

The development comes as efforts are under way to recover six Chandigarh heritage furniture pieces sold at Wright Auction House in Chicago on August 13 remains in progress—with UNESCO having written directly to Wright asking it to suspend transfer of ownership.

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Heritage activist and advocate Ajay Jagga, a member of the UT Heritage Items Protection Cell and the Administrator’s Advisory Council, has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Culture and the Chandigarh Administration, seeking urgent intervention ahead of the two auctions.

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The two lots

The Paris lot is being offered by Artcurial in its 'Interior Motives: Artcurial x Reflections' sale on September 30. Lot Number 73 is a Pierre Jeanneret 'Chair V Type Cane Seat Cane Back', dating to around 1958, made of solid teak with a cane seat and back. It carries an estimated price of €4,000-€6,000.

The catalogue records the provenance as: 'Administrative buildings — Chandigarh'.

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The Netherlands lot is listed by Hessink’s Fine Art Auctioneers for its October 10 sale. Lot Number 28 is a set of two Pierre Jeanneret X-Leg armchairs made of teak and leather. The chairs are estimated at €5,000-€7,000, with a starting bid of €3,000 already placed.

Its catalogue records the provenance as: 'From the Administrative Buildings, Chandigarh, India'.

Why provenance declaration matters

Jagga has drawn attention to the fact that the auction houses themselves identify the pieces as having originated from Chandigarh’s Administrative Buildings.

This, he argues, provides direct evidentiary basis for India’s claim and warrants immediate verification of when and under what circumstances the furniture left Chandigarh, whether any permission was granted for its disposal or export, and the chain of ownership through which the pieces subsequently passed

He has also sought details of the consignors, invoices, export and import documentation, customs documents and other certificates establishing ownership and provenance. He has urged the authorities to seek withdrawal of the lots pending verification.

Earlier interventions

The Paris and Netherlands listings are the latest entries in a pattern that has now seen Chandigarh heritage furniture surface in international auction houses in France, Belgium, the US, Spain, the UK, Luxembourg, Israel and New Zealand across more than 100 sales since 2009, with an estimated Rs 40-50 crore leaving the country in that period. The most recent intervention – UNESCO’s letter of August 13 to Wright Auction House, Chicago, asking it to suspend transfer of ownership of six sold and two unsold Chandigarh pieces—marked the highest level of international institutional engagement yet in this series.

Before that, the Chandigarh Administration had successfully stalled a Paris auction on June 25 and a Barcelona auction in July by combining FIR registration with a formal MEA communication invoking the UNIDROIT Convention and UNESCO’s transboundary heritage framework—a model that has since been deployed for each subsequent listing. In the Chicago case, the auction proceeded before the diplomatic chain could be completed, but UNESCO’s subsequent letter to Wright means transfer of the sold pieces remains suspended pending India’s provenance verification.

Jagga, whose two-decade campaign of tracking international listings and alerting the Administration and the Centre has been the thread running through every intervention in this series, has in his current representation renewed his long-standing demand that Chandigarh’s surviving Jeanneret furniture be formally declared Art Treasure under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972 -- a classification the ASI has refused twice—and that a central database of missing and removed Chandigarh heritage objects be created in coordination with INTERPOL, customs authorities, museums and international cultural agencies.

“The objective should not merely be to prevent another auction. The larger objective should be to ensure that Chandigarh”s surviving heritage furniture is brought back into the custody of the institution and city to which it historically belongs,” Jagga wrote, adding that an armchair that stood in a Chandigarh Administrative Building during the formative decades of the city “is not merely an item of furniture—its location, provenance and historical association form part of its cultural significance.”

With the Paris sale five days away, the window for pre-auction diplomatic intervention is narrow. Whether the Administration and the MEA can activate the French and Dutch authorities in time will determine whether the September 30 and October 10 sales follow the Paris-Barcelona pattern of being stalled, or the Chicago pattern of proceeding before the diplomatic chain is complete.