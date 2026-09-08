Chandigarh hikes minimum wages by Rs 175 a month

The Labour Commissioner, Chandigarh, on Tuesday enhanced the minimum rates of wages for workers employed in the organised and unorganised sectors under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, with the revised rates effective from April 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026.

According to an official notification, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the hike follows a rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Chandigarh, issued by the Labour Bureau for the half-year ending March 2026. The notification, numbered ST/(CPI)/2026-27/1980, states that the average cost of living index number as on March 2026 stood at 2270, up from 2245 for the preceding period, an increase of 25 points.

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Under the neutralisation formula applicable to monthly-rated employees, each point translates into Rs 7. The notification states that minimum wages across all categories have accordingly been increased by Rs 175 per month, corresponding to a 36-point rise in the index.

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The revised rates apply to nine categories of employees, ranging from unskilled workers to Class I staff. The monthly rate for unskilled workers has gone up from Rs 14,562 to Rs 14,737, while the daily rate rises from Rs 560 to Rs 567. At the other end of the scale, highly skilled workers will now draw a monthly minimum of Rs 15,812, against Rs 15,637 earlier.

Separate, revised rates have also been notified for employees of hotels, restaurants, tea stalls and halwais, categorised by whether food and lodging are provided.

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The notification states that any future rise or fall in the cost of living index will be adjusted in the ratio of seven parts cash to one part towards two meals and two cups of tea, and that an employer providing living accommodation to an employee may charge a maximum of Rs 50 per month from the wages.