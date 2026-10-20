Chandigarh: Hiyan, Manmeet bag badminton titles

Hiyan Yadav of the Sector 38 (West) Sports Complex posted a stunning comeback win over Ayush Anand to bag the boys’ U-13 title, on the concluding day of the State Badminton Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Badminton Association.

Yadav lost the opener 11-15, but bounced to clinch the gold medal by logging a 15-6 15-11 win over Anand. In the girls’ final, Manmeet Kaur of VSBA defeated Arnaaz Kaur to bag the top honour. Manmeet won the opening set 15-8, but Arnaaz bounced back in the second with a 9-16 verdict. In the final set, Manmeet kept her calm and posted a narrow 15-13 win.

Advertisement

In the mixed doubles U-15 final, the Sector 38 team of Jorawar Singh Dhiraj and Pawani Verma defeated Ans Kumar Khare and Sirat Baidwan 15-12 18-16, while the U-17 team of Agamvir Singh and Ridhima Saini ousted Manas Parwal and Kabit Anhad Kaur 15-11 15-13. The team of Abhijay Anand and Ans Kumar Khare defeated Jorawar Singh Dhiraj and Vedant 15-3 15-11 to win the boys’ doubles U-15 final, and Hargun Kaur stunned top ranked Divnoor Kaur 15-13 15-12 to win the girls’ U-15 gold medal.

Advertisement

Manas Parwal and Tusya Nakra won the boys’ U-17 doubles final clash by prevailing over Ayaan Marwaha and Tanul Garg 10-15 15-7 15-11, while Parul Rani defeated superior seed opponent Ridhima Saini 15-7 15-8 to claim the girls’ U-17 gold medal.

In the boys’ U-15 final, Abhijay Anand defeated Ans Kumar Khare 15-8 15-12 and Yug Parmar went down against Manas Parwal 7-15 12-15 in the boys’ U-17 final. The shuttlers of Centre of Excellence for Badminton, Sector 38 Sports Complex, bagged the maximum number of medals.

Advertisement

Vijayendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Haryana, and president, Chandigarh Badminton Association, awarded the winners. Kumar said the tournament witnessed a participation of nearly 400 players, including 100 female players.

Association general secretary Geeta Aggarwal claimed that it was highest ever number of female participants, who played in the state meet, in recent years. The winners were awarded with trophies and rankings with special kits for the top performers by the organisers.