Chandigarh Home Secretary reviews arrangements for 118th Mayors’ Conference

UT Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar today chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming 118th Mayors’ Conference, scheduled to be held at Hotel Mountview from October 4 to 6.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, Inspector General of Police Pushpendra Kumar, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and other senior officials.

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The meeting reviewed the programme schedule and arrangements for visiting mayors and delegates. The conference will begin with the arrival of guests on October 4, followed by the inaugural session on October 5.

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The programme will also include visits to showcase the best practices of the Municipal Corporation. The closing session is scheduled for October 6.

Brar directed the departments concerned to carry out their assigned responsibilities and ensure close coordination for the smooth conduct of the conference.