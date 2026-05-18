Chandigarh horror: Man who threw puppy into dhaba tandoor arrested

Chandigarh Police have arrested a 25-year-old local resident for allegedly throwing a live puppy into a burning tandoor outside a dhaba in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, in a case that had sparked outrage across the city.

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Police sources said the accused, identified as Neeraj alias Bhola, a resident of House No. 54, Phase 2, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was apprehended on Monday in connection with FIR No. 58 dated May 16 registered under Section 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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The accused was arrested nearly two days after the brutal incident in which a puppy was allegedly thrown alive into a hot tandoor outside Noorani Dhaba in Phase 2, Bapu Dham Colony, around 1.40 am on May 16.

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The case came to light after local resident Sanjay Kumar, a labourer at the Sector 26 Sabzi Mandi, told police that he saw a man carrying a puppy before throwing it into the burning tandoor and fleeing from the spot. He had rushed to rescue the animal, but the puppy died due to severe burns.

Police sources said the accused was identified during the investigation with the help of local inputs and other evidence collected from the area. Further investigation in the case is under way.

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Reacting to the arrest, Chandigarh People for Animals (PFA) coordinator Saarthak Jain said the action sent out a strong message against cruelty towards animals.

“This arrest is a reminder that brutality against innocent animals will not be tolerated. We will ensure the case is pursued till its logical conclusion and the accused faces strict punishment under the law,” Jain said.