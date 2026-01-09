Chandigarh hosts REV Expo 2026, pushing clean energy and EV revolution forward

Chandigarh Administration Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad (IAS) on Friday inaugurated the fourth edition of Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle (REV) Expo 2026 organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with CREST and Eventage at Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 here.

This event marks a significant milestone in advancing India’s clean energy and electric mobility agenda. REV Expo 2026 is northern India’s largest platform, showcasing the latest technologies in renewable energy, solar power, electric vehicles, battery storage, and charging infrastructure. The three-day event will continue from January 9 to 11.

In his address, the Chief Secretary emphasised India’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable economy. He highlighted the critical role of renewable energy and electric vehicles in combating climate change, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and improving urban air quality. He called upon industry, academia, and government institutions to collaboratively scale up clean technologies, strengthen infrastructure, and create an enabling ecosystem for innovation and investments in the renewable energy and EV sectors.