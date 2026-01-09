DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh hosts REV Expo 2026, pushing clean energy and EV revolution forward

Chandigarh hosts REV Expo 2026, pushing clean energy and EV revolution forward

Chandigarh Administration Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad (IAS) inaugurated the event

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:12 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chandigarh Administration Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad (IAS) on Friday inaugurated the fourth edition of Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle (REV) Expo 2026 organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with CREST and Eventage at Exhibition Ground in Sector 34 here.

Advertisement

This event marks a significant milestone in advancing India’s clean energy and electric mobility agenda. REV Expo 2026 is northern India’s largest platform, showcasing the latest technologies in renewable energy, solar power, electric vehicles, battery storage, and charging infrastructure. The three-day event will continue from January 9 to 11.

Advertisement

In his address, the Chief Secretary emphasised India’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable economy. He highlighted the critical role of renewable energy and electric vehicles in combating climate change, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and improving urban air quality. He called upon industry, academia, and government institutions to collaboratively scale up clean technologies, strengthen infrastructure, and create an enabling ecosystem for innovation and investments in the renewable energy and EV sectors.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts