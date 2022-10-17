Chandigarh: House burgled at Sector 43

Chandigarh: In a daylight theft at a house in Sector 43, the thieves made off with jewellery. Yashoda Sharma reported that she worked at the District Courts. On Saturday, when she returned from work at 1.15 pm, she found her house ransacked and jewellery stolen. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Orientation programme
Chandigarh: Youth Services Club of DAV College, Sector 10, here, organised its orientation programme. Principal Pawan Sharma welcomed chief guest Subhash Marriya, former principal of the college. Marriya delivered a speech induced with humorous stories of his past and a message to the students about how hard work and honest work ethics, two important factors, are responsible for a wealthy future. The event showcased the skills and talent of students in the form of poems, singing, dancing, beatbox, etc.. TNS
Youth nabbed for snatching
Chandigarh: A Ram Darbar resident, Ashutosh, alias Ashu, 25, was arrested for snatching a purse containing Rs 1,500 from a Sector 29 resident near the Verka Booth in Sector 29 on October 12. The complainant, a 58-year-old woman, stated that Ashu snatched her purse, two keys and Aadhaar card.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...
All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan
Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK...