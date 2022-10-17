Chandigarh: House burgled at Sector 43

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In a daylight theft at a house in Sector 43, the thieves made off with jewellery. Yashoda Sharma reported that she worked at the District Courts. On Saturday, when she returned from work at 1.15 pm, she found her house ransacked and jewellery stolen. The police have registered a case at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Orientation programme

Chandigarh: Youth Services Club of DAV College, Sector 10, here, organised its orientation programme. Principal Pawan Sharma welcomed chief guest Subhash Marriya, former principal of the college. Marriya delivered a speech induced with humorous stories of his past and a message to the students about how hard work and honest work ethics, two important factors, are responsible for a wealthy future. The event showcased the skills and talent of students in the form of poems, singing, dancing, beatbox, etc.. TNS

Youth nabbed for snatching

Chandigarh: A Ram Darbar resident, Ashutosh, alias Ashu, 25, was arrested for snatching a purse containing Rs 1,500 from a Sector 29 resident near the Verka Booth in Sector 29 on October 12. The complainant, a 58-year-old woman, stated that Ashu snatched her purse, two keys and Aadhaar card.