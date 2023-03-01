 Chandigarh: House meet on March 6, waste plant, smart parking on agenda : The Tribune India

Unit to be set up in 2 years; UT parking lots to be FASTag-enabled

An integrated waste processing plant will come up at the landfill cleared at Dadu Majra.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The Municipal Corporation (MC) will take up the integrated solid waste processing plant and smart parking projects during a meeting of the House scheduled for March 6.

The MC has accepted the recommendations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research — National Environment Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur (CSIR-NEERI), with regard to the integrated solid waste processing plant. On the basis of the recommendations, wet waste will be converted into biomethane and CNG, while dry waste will be converted into refuse-derived fuel.

After approval of the House, a tender for setting up the plant will be floated. The project will have to be completed within two years.

The project will be allotted for a total of 27 years, including two years for construction and 25 years for operation and maintenance. The material recovery facility (MRF) will also be operated and maintained by the private party.

Aimed at effectively tackling city’s daily waste generation of 550 metric tonne (MT), the new plant, with a capacity of processing 600 tonne of waste per day, will comprise three facilities — one each for dry, wet and horticulture waste.

The plant will come up on over 20 acres cleared at the Dadu Majra landfill recently. Of the 550 MT waste generated in the city daily, around 200 MT is dry and 350 MT wet.

The House will also take up the project of smart parking in the city. A team of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has chalked out a plan for smart parking, which includes introduction of a FASTag-enabled parking management system at the 89 paid parking lots. The drivers of vehicles without FASTag would be able to pay with other digital payment methods like UPI and Paytm, and even with cash.

During a meeting held recently, UT Adviser Dharam Pal had stated that 25 per cent of the 89 parking lots would be converted into smart facilities within 30 days of the allotment of the work. The new parking system will include a mobile app for booking parking slots, separate parking for two-wheelers, proper demarcated parking slots, dynamic pricing and parking availability status. It will be managed by a central control centre.

There is also a proposal to introduce automatic number-plate recognition to check car theft and revenue leakage.

