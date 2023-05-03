 Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Mauli Jagran allottees merged premises in violation of norms

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Liquor vend continues to operate as the contractor got stay from HC. Nitin Mittal



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has finally cancelled the allotment of two dwelling units in Mauli Jagran for illegally operating a liquor vend.

According to a notice issued by the CHB, dwelling units 1880 and 1881 were allotted to Bindeshwar and Asharfi Parshad, respectively, on a hire-purchase basis on March 29, 1993.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Office, CHB, said the occupants had illegally merged two dwelling units and been running an English wine and beer shop from the premises. The occupants had also constructed balconies on government land. The occupants had been served show-cause notices and asked to close the liquor shop, but they failed to comply.

As per terms of allotment, the dwelling unit cannot be used for purposes other than residence. Further, no alterations can be made without prior approval in writing of the board.

He said the occupants had acted in contravention of the provisions contained in clause-14 of the allotment letter and the provision of the Regulation-11 of Chandigarh Housing Board (Allotment, Management and sale of Tenements) Regulations, 1979.

On September 6 last year, the allottees were asked to explain as to why the allotment of the dwelling units should not be cancelled.

During inspection of the dwelling units yesterday, it was observed the occupants had not yet removed the violations. It seemed to be an unprecedented case of dwelling units being misused for operating a liquor shop.

The allotment of dwelling unit 1881 was cancelled previously on December 27, 2000, owing to similar violations. It was, however, restored on payment of revival charges on June 26, 2002.

Garg said the CHB was left with no alternative but to cancel the allotment of both units. The amount deposited against the units stands forfeited and the occupants have been directed to hand over vacant possession of the units to the Chief Engineer, CHB, within 30 days from the issue of the order, failing which eviction proceeding will be initiated against them.

Garg said during hearing today, Arvind Kumar Singh appeared on behalf of the allottees and stated the Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted stay vide order dated April 28, 2023. However, on careful consideration of the copy of the petition, it is observed the CHB was not a party in the petition. Further, the September 6 show-cause notice issued by the CHB had never been stayed by the HC.

Interestingly, during the ongoing proceedings for cancellation of allotment of dwelling units, a fresh licence for an English wine and beer shop had been obtained from the Excise Department and the shop was being run from the dwelling units. It clearly indicated the occupants had no intention to remove violations.

Failed to comply with orders

  • Dwelling units 1880 & 1881 in Mauli Jagran were allotted to Bindeshwar and Asharfi Parshad, respectively, on March 29, 1993
  • Occupants illegally merged two units and were running a liquor vend; they also constructed balconies on government land
  • On Sept 6, 2022, they were asked to explain as to why allotment should not be cancelled; later they were directed to shut shop, but to no avail
  • Allotment of 1881 unit was cancelled in 2000 on similar violations; it was restored on payment of revival charges in 2002

