Chandigarh Housing Board demolishes illegal structures at 2 houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today demolished illegal structures such as cantilever and balcony at two dwelling units in Sector 45.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said an illegal door opening in a dwelling unit was also closed.

He said the CHB was computing the cost of these demolitions which would be recovered from the allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotments were liable to be cancelled.

He requested all allottees, who had been issued challans/demolition notices for fresh constructions, to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition.

“All allottees are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations, otherwise the same is liable to be demolished at their risk and cost. Since these violations may lead to structural safety issues not only for the particular unit but also the adjoining house, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy,” he said. Further, all encroachments on government/public land need to be removed immediately without any notice from the CHB.