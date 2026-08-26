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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction gets lukewarm response

Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction gets lukewarm response

Bids received for only two of 14 residential properties

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Housing Board office. File
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The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) witnessed a lukewarm response to its e-auction of 14 residential properties, with bids received for only two units, both located in Sector 63.

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Despite the properties being offered on a freehold basis, the auction failed to evoke significant interest, raising questions over the reserve prices fixed for the units.

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According to officials, bids were received for two two-bedroom units in Sector 63, each measuring 1,106 sq ft. The reserve price of each unit was Rs 1.29 crore, while the bids stood at Rs 1.30 crore. The bidding process began today at 9 am and will conclude on August 31 at 4 pm.

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The CHB had offered 11 properties in Manimajra, including nine in Indira Colony and two in the Modern Housing Complex (MHC), but not a single bid was received for these properties.

An independent HIG in Sector 46-C, carrying a hefty reserve price of Rs 7.33 crore, also failed to attract any bidder.

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Property experts attributed the poor response to a combination of factors, including steep reserve prices, location preferences and the purchasing capacity of buyers in the current market.

Of the properties offered, nine residential units are located in Indira Colony, Manimajra, with reserve prices ranging from Rs 41.46 lakh to Rs 50.99 lakh. One Category IV flat and one Category I flat in the MHC have reserve prices of Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 2.64 crore, respectively.

The units will be allotted to the highest eligible bidder quoting above the reserve price. GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium for the built-up residential properties.

The CHB recently failed to attract buyers for its commercial properties offered on a leasehold basis. The board had invited bids for the allotment of 79 commercial properties but failed to receive any response.

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