Chandigarh Housing Board gets three units vacated at Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today carried out an eviction drive against illegal occupants at Dhanas.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said three dwelling units were got vacated at Dhanas during the drive.

In one case, the allottee of an independent five-marla house had failed to pay the dues. The matter went up to the Supreme Court. The dues worth Rs 1.70 crore were to be paid by the allottee as per the directions of the Supreme Court, but the former failed to pay the amount within six-week period granted by the SC, added the CEO.

A small flat was got vacated as its allotment was cancelled because the allottee unauthorisedly sold it to someone else, while it cannot be sold further being on licence, he said, adding that a tent house was being illegally run from this small flat.

The official said one small flat was got vacated as its allotment was cancelled due to the non-payment of dues worth Rs 1.14 lakh.

Garg said the belongings of the occupants were taken out and the dwelling units sealed. These evictions have been carried out following the due procedure, he added.

The CEO advised the allottees to clear their dues along with interest for the delayed period. A list with regard to the dues has been uploaded on the website of the CHB.

Another list of 665 Small Flats has also been uploaded on the website. The allotment of flats with dues worth more than Rs 1 lakh may be cancelled in case the owners failed to pay by August 31.

“The payments may be made either at any of the Sampark Centres or through the online mode by visiting website www.chbonline.in,” he said.

