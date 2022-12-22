Chandigarh Housing Board suspends corrupt official

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who is Chairman, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), placed the services of a senior assistant under suspension after the official was convicted in a graft case.

Rajesh Kumar, Senior Assistant, CHB, was caught red handed by the Vigilance while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 in 2015.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge found him guilty of the commission of offences under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on December 15. He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years with a fine of Rs 25,000 under Section 7 and seven years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 13 (2) of the Act. Both sentences would run concurrently.

The Chairman today placed Rajesh Kumar under suspension with effect from the date of his conviction. He was also issued a show-cause notice as to why he should not be dismissed from service.