Chandigarh Housing Board to hold facilitation camp for freehold conversion of leasehold properties

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will hold a public facilitation camp from September 10 to September 25 for allottees and owners seeking to convert their leasehold residential and commercial properties into freehold.

The camp will be held on all working days, excluding holidays, from 11 am to 4 pm at the Multipurpose Hall on the sixth floor of the CHB office in Sector 9-D, according to official sources.

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Applicants have been asked to bring their allotment letter or transfer deed, latest payment receipts, and identity and address proofs. CHB has advised allottees to check the applicable conversion charges and outstanding dues on its portal, www.chbonline.in, before attending the camp to enable faster processing.

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The initiative comes a day after the Estate Office, Chandigarh, announced that it had scrapped the requirement of a separate No Dues Certificate for leasehold-to-freehold conversion and lease transfer applications under a new Standard Operating Procedure approved by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. Under the new system, outstanding dues will be verified during the processing of the main application itself, with cases to be disposed of within 15 working days.

CHB had earlier conducted a separate camp from July 1 to July 15 for the verification and reconciliation of outstanding dues on properties held under leasehold, licence, hire purchase, rental and tenancy schemes. It had warned allottees that unresolved discrepancies after the deadline would be frozen as per board records and could trigger recovery notices. That camp did not cover freehold properties.

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The September camp is confined to facilitating the freehold conversion process itself rather than dues reconciliation.