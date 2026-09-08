DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board to hold facilitation camp for freehold conversion of leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board to hold facilitation camp for freehold conversion of leasehold properties

Camp from September 10-25 at Sector 9-D office; move follows Estate Office’s decision to scrap separate No Dues Certificate for such conversions

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:27 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will hold a public facilitation camp from September 10 to September 25 for allottees and owners seeking to convert their leasehold residential and commercial properties into freehold.

The camp will be held on all working days, excluding holidays, from 11 am to 4 pm at the Multipurpose Hall on the sixth floor of the CHB office in Sector 9-D, according to official sources.

Advertisement

Applicants have been asked to bring their allotment letter or transfer deed, latest payment receipts, and identity and address proofs. CHB has advised allottees to check the applicable conversion charges and outstanding dues on its portal, www.chbonline.in, before attending the camp to enable faster processing.

Advertisement

The initiative comes a day after the Estate Office, Chandigarh, announced that it had scrapped the requirement of a separate No Dues Certificate for leasehold-to-freehold conversion and lease transfer applications under a new Standard Operating Procedure approved by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. Under the new system, outstanding dues will be verified during the processing of the main application itself, with cases to be disposed of within 15 working days.

CHB had earlier conducted a separate camp from July 1 to July 15 for the verification and reconciliation of outstanding dues on properties held under leasehold, licence, hire purchase, rental and tenancy schemes. It had warned allottees that unresolved discrepancies after the deadline would be frozen as per board records and could trigger recovery notices. That camp did not cover freehold properties.

Advertisement

The September camp is confined to facilitating the freehold conversion process itself rather than dues reconciliation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts