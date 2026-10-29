Chandigarh: Hunting Hawks, Sultans of Swing set up title clash

Hunting Hawks and Sultans of Swing reached the final of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League, being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The Sultans edged past defending champions The Mulligans 4–3 in the first semifinal, while the Hawks overpowered Pirates of the Greens 4.5–2.5.

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The Sultans ended the Mulligans’ six-match winning run. A singles sweep gave the Sultans the platform, but two games decided by the narrowest of margins proved crucial to their victory.

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Sampat Singh delivered a convincing 4-2 singles victory, while Feroz Singh Garewal had a considerably tighter encounter with Angad Sangha. Garewal won the 17th hole and halved the last to finish 1-Up, putting both singles points on the board for the Sultans.

The Mulligans responded strongly in the pairs. Captain Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo won 5-4, Gauhar Singh Pruthi and Inderbir Singh Alag added a 2-1 result, and Jaspreet Singh Sokhi’s pairing contributed a 4-2 victory.

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In the pairs, the Sultans secured their two points through contrasting performances. Dilsher Sukhija and Surinder Jit Singh came out all guns blazing, winning the opening six holes on their way to a commanding 7-5 victory.

Rabbin Saini and Jitendra Singh’s encounter with APS Kahai and Sunder Singh went right to the wire. The Sultans pair held firm through a run of halved holes late in the game and won the 18th to finish 1-Up.

That narrow point helped secure the 4–3 team result and carried the Sultans into the final at the expense of the side that had stopped them in last year’s semifinal.

Meanwhile, the Hawks took a different route against the Pirates, recovering from a singles deficit by winning four of the five pairs games.

Amarinder Brar gave the Pirates a strong start with a 4-2 singles victory. Arav Singh Dagar and K Raghav Bhandari finished all square in the other encounter, leaving the Pirates with a 1.5–0.5 advantage after the singles.

The Hawks’ response in the pairs was emphatic. Rohit Singh Dagar and Kulwaran Singh delivered their biggest result, winning 7-6. The pairing of Vinay S Bhan and Gursimrat Singh Jawandha added a 4-3 victory, while Col AS Sekhon and Krishna Kaila contributed a convincing 5-4 win.

Kulvinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Sidhu matched that 5-4 margin to complete the Hawks’ four pairs victories and take their tally to 4.5 points.

Amandeep Bath and Paramjit Singh collected the Pirates’ only pairs point with a 3-2 result, but the Hawks had established a clear advantage across the remaining games.

The Hawks finished the round-robin stage with 26.5 points, while the Sultans were second with 24.5.