Chandigarh in control as Vohra, Azad score tons

Centuries by Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad put UT in a commanding position against Kerala, as they secured 256-run lead on the second day of the Ranji Trophy tie being played at the KCA Cricket Ground, Thiruvananthapuram.

The side posted 416, against Kerala’s first innings total of 139. Opener Azad was the first to stamp his authority by scoring 102 off 123 balls which was studded with 15 boundaries and a six. Another highlight of the day was Vohra’s 113 off 206 balls, with 11 fours and a six. The duo shared a vital 161-run partnership. Later, Vohra got a decent support from Shivam Bhambri (41) and Arjit Singh (52). Edhen Apple Tom (4/61) emerged as the standout bowler.

In their second innings, Kerala were cut short to 21/2, at the drawn of the stumps.

Saurashtra beat Punjab, Gill fails to score big

Saurashtra lads posted a 194-run win over Punjab, in Rajkot. After failing with bat in their first innings, the Punjab batters once again put up a poor show in the second innings at 125. In the first innings, Saurashtra posted 172, and in reply Punjab posted 139. In the second innings, Saurashtra managed to post 286 with the help of Jay Gohil (82 off 117 balls, with nine boundaries and three sixes) and Prerak Mankad (32).

In reply, the Punjab innings was halted at 125. While skipper Shubman Gill failed to score big in both innings, Uday Saharan (32) emerged out to be highest scorer for the side.