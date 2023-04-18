Chandigarh in grip of heat wave as mercury soars to 40 °C

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

The city is officially witnessing a heat wave as the mercury today soared to 40 °C for the first time this season.

According to the weather department, the day temperature was six degrees above normal. A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature remains 4.5 °C to 6.4 °C above normal and the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 °C in plains.

The minimum temperature also rose to 21.5 °C, which is two notches above normal. However, there is a respite in store for the next four days.

There is a forecast of light rain from Tuesday to Friday. It will gradually bring down day temperature to 33 °C by Friday. Night temperatures are not likely to see a significant shift for now.

To reduce morbidity and mortality due to extreme weather and climatic conditions, the UT Health Department has issued a heat wave advisory. It includes avoiding direct exposure to heat or sun, staying indoors in ventilated and cool places, and using electric fans for relief. When the temperature is high, a cool shower or bath, or moving to a cooler or air-conditioned place is advised.

While venturing out, use umbrella/cloth/hat to cover head, goggles to block direct sunlight and wear lightweight and loose-fitting cotton clothes.

It is advised to drink plenty of fluids (non-alcoholic) such as water, lemonade, lassi, jal-jeera, aam-panna, buttermilk, coconut water or other locally available natural drinks at frequent intervals. Eat fruits and vegetables with high water content such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, pineapple, orange, grapes or lettuce, says the advisory.

