Chandigarh: Insurance firm fined for deficiency in service

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a city resident for refusing to pay treatment charges of his daughter under a medical policy. The commission also directed the firm to pay the claim amount of Rs 3,33,376, along with interest, to the complainant.

In a complaint filed through counsel Devinder Kumar, Somnath Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 48-B, Chandigarh, said he purchased a health insurance policy for himself, his wife and his daughter after paying an amount of Rs 73,500. In December 2017, his daughter faced a problem in a toe. He took his daughter to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi.

In December 2019, doctor diagnosed his daughter with “idiopathic toe walking” and advised surgery. His daughter was admitted to the hospital on December 24, 2019 and discharged on December 27, 2019.

Somnath said he paid an amount of Rs 3,33,376 to the hospital for the treatment of his daughter. After surgery, he submitted the physical claim form on January 16, 2020 along with the required documents with a request to release the claim amount. He also paid Rs 56,438 as post-hospitalisation expenses. Instead of paying the genuine claim, the company repudiated it on December 14, 2020, saying “As per the documents and investigation done by us, it found that the patient was taken for external congenital anomaly. As per the policy, external congenital anomaly treatment is not covered. Hence, the claim was denied as per clause 6.8 of the policy”.

The complainant said the reason given by the company was false as the doctor clearly diagnosed his daughter with “idiopathic toe walking”. The doctor also mentioned about the diagnosis in his prescription and discharge summary.

Alleging that the act amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he filed a complaint with the commission. In reply, the company justified the denial of the claim.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said the perusal of the opinion of the doctor clearly revealed that the reason for the refusal of the genuine claim of the complainant was totally false. The doctor clearly said there was no congenital anomaly. It was bilateral ‘idiopathic toe walking’, an acquired problem. In view of this, the company was directed to pay an amount of Rs 3,33,376, along with interest @ 9 per cent per annum from the date of repudiation till realisation, to the complainant. The commission also directed it to pay Rs 56,438 to the complainant as post-hospitalisation expenses along with interest, Rs 25,000 compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 as costs of litigation.