Chandigarh invites private players to set up driving training centre

Chandigarh, November 30
To hone drivers’ skills, the UT Administration has invited private players to set up the region’s first Regional Driving Training Centre in the city. A four-acre site has been earmarked for the centre at Raipur Kalan.
An official of the Transport Department said the centre would be developed on the public private partnership (PPP) basis with the aim of bringing in professionalism in the area of driver training and promoting safe and efficient driving practices.
The official said the main role of the private partner in the establishment and management of the centre would be that it would sponsor vehicles, training aggregates and teaching aids at the centre.
