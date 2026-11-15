Chandigarh issues fresh orders on protests, verification

In a major security measures, the Chandigarh Administration on Saturday issued six orders imposing fresh restrictions on protests, tenant verification, hotel stays, travel agents, workplace transport and the sale of Army, police and paramilitary-related items.

District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has prohibited protests, rallies, processions and gatherings of five or more people outside the designated Rally Ground in Sector 25, made police intimation mandatory before renting out accommodation or employing domestic help, and ordered identity verification of hotel guests.

The measures also mandate stringent safety arrangements for women employees travelling in company cabs during night hours, antecedent verification of foreign travel agents and identity records of buyers of uniforms and insignia belonging to security forces.

The orders cite concerns over anti-social and terrorist activities, public safety and the possibility of disturbances to public peace.

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The administration has prohibited processions, rallies, protests, strikes, speeches, slogan-raising and gatherings of five or more people for these purposes anywhere in Chandigarh except the designated Rally Ground in Sector 25. Organisers must obtain

prior written permission from the District Magistrate or the concerned SDM even for gatherings at the designated venue. Exemptions include official duties of security personnel and government servants, permitted gatherings, and customary wedding and funeral processions.

Women staff can’t travel alone in night cabs

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BPOs, call centres, corporate houses, media houses and other organisations providing employee transport must ensure women do not travel alone with cab drivers between 8 pm and 7 am. Every cab carrying women employees during these hours must have a verified security guard or male colleague.

Companies must install GPS systems, verify antecedents of employees and contractual workers, maintain their records and monitor cab movements. Drivers must drop women employees at their residences and wait until they confirm their safe arrival over the phone. Women should, as far as possible, neither be the first picked up nor the last dropped.

Verification

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Landlords, owners, tenants and managers of residential and commercial establishments cannot rent out or sublet accommodation without furnishing tenants’ and paying guests’ particulars to the local police station. Hotels, restaurants, guest houses and sarais must not accommodate unidentified persons.

Foreign travel and visa agents must submit details of their owners, operators and managers to the concerned SDMs for antecedent verification.

Shopkeepers cannot sell uniforms, cloth, stickers, logos, flags, including vehicle stickers, or other items belonging to the Army, police and paramilitary forces without maintaining purchasers’ records and identity proofs.

All six orders provide for action under Section 223 of the BNS, 2023, and other relevant laws for violations. Five orders take effect from November 14 and remain in force till January 12, 2027. The order regulating the sale of security-force-related items took effect on November 13 and will remain in force till January 11, 2027.