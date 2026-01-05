Chandigarh IT Secretary shifted to Delhi

UT Information Technology Secretary Hari Kallikkat has been transferred to Delhi with immediate effect. Kallikkat was also holding the charge of Managing Director, CICTO, Additional Chief Electoral Officer and Secretary, Agricultural Marketing Board. Kallikkat had joined the Chandigarh Administration in September 2023.

According to the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, Hari Kallikkat, a 2018-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh,Goa, Mizoram and other Union Territories) cadre, has been transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi, and Syed Abid Rashid Shah, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh.

The MHA also ordered the transfer of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, IPS officer of 2010 batch, from Delhi to Chandigarh.