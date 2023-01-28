Chandigarh, J&K settle for draw in Ranji Trophy tie

Chandigarh, January 27
The last league match of the Ranji Trophy being played between the hosts Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir was drawn at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here today.
The wet outfield was unfit even under a warm sunny day on the fourth day of play. Post lunch, the umpires called it for a draw as both teams shared one point each.
The Chandigarh team had borne the brunt of the bad weather in this Ranji season with four of its matches in Agartala (Tripura) and back home in Chandigarh ended in a draw. Chandigarh faced two defeats and five draws in their seven-match campaign.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...