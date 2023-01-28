Chandigarh, J&K settle for draw in Ranji Trophy tie

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The last league match of the Ranji Trophy being played between the hosts Chandigarh and Jammu & Kashmir was drawn at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here today.

The wet outfield was unfit even under a warm sunny day on the fourth day of play. Post lunch, the umpires called it for a draw as both teams shared one point each.

The Chandigarh team had borne the brunt of the bad weather in this Ranji season with four of its matches in Agartala (Tripura) and back home in Chandigarh ended in a draw. Chandigarh faced two defeats and five draws in their seven-match campaign.